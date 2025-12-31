Most weekly social welfare payments will rise by €10 in 2026

31 December 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Changes to social welfare rates will ensure that families, those with disabilities, carers and those on fixed incomes in Cork begin the year with stronger supports and greater financial security, Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has said.

Deputy O’Shea said “These measures represent a strong start to 2026. Families will see higher child payments, carers will benefit from increased supports, and those returning to work will be better assisted. Budget 2026 delivers practical improvements that will be felt immediately in households around Cork.”

Most weekly social welfare payments will rise by €10, which will give immediate relief to households in Cork. Child Support Payments will also increase with families receiving €58 per week for children under 12 and €78 per week for children aged 12 and over.

Fuel Allowance will rise to €38 per week, while Working Family Payment thresholds will increase by €60 per week for all family sizes Working Family Payment recipients will also qualify for Fuel Allowance from March, with payments backdated for those who meet the conditions.

Further enhancements will roll-out later in 2026 with carers seeing substantial increases in income disregards and benefit limits from July, while people with disabilities moving into employment will retain the Fuel Allowance for five year and get access to the Back to Work Family Dividend.

The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also be extended to include children aged two and three, easing costs for parents of younger children.

Deputy O’Shea concluded by saying “Fine Gael has always prioritised rewarding work and protecting the most vulnerable. These increases reflect that balance by helping households in Cork, while also encouraging participation in the workforce.”