Cork house prices have risen by 7.4% in past 12 months

3 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In Cork City, the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the final quarter of 2025 was €409,000 (that’s 9 times an average salary), up 7.4% on a year ago. In Cork county, the average price of a four-bedroom detached house in the final quarter of 2025 was €492,000, up 5.6% on a year ago.

The average list price nationally rose by an average of 5.5% during 2025, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie. Nationally, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home in the final quarter of the year was just over €423,000. Listed prices are now, on average, 41% above their pre-covid levels and just 10% below their Celtic Tiger peak.

A similar picture emerges from analysis of transactions registered in the Property Price Register and matched to the Daft.ie database, with early indications that transaction prices rose 7.4% during 2025. The typical gap between the initial listed price and the ultimate transaction price has grown sharply since 2003 and, in late 2025, was 6.6% nationally.

Important differences remain across regions, with the lowest inflation again seen in Dublin, where prices were up 3.1% year-on-year. In Connacht-Ulster, on the other hand, prices rose by 11.6% during 2025.

As has consistently been the case for over a decade, the increases in prices around the country stem from a lack of supply. On December 1st, there were just 11,551 second-hand homes for sale nationwide. While this is up 7% on the same date a year previously, availability is less than half the 2015-2019 average of 26,000. Shortages in availability are much more acute outside Dublin (63% below the late 2010s) than in the capital (16% below).