HSE South West advise public to be aware of Injury Units and Hospital alternatives owing to unprecedented demand

7 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

HSE South West have today (Wednesday) advised the public to be aware of the full range of services available to those seeking urgent healthcare away from acute hospitals.

Arising from seasonal illness and the adverse weather in recent days, Cork University Hospital (CUH) and other hospitals in the region have experienced significant and at times unprecedented levels of demand for health care services. The HSE South West are advising that many of the treatments required by patients presenting at Emergency Departments can be provided in alternative settings such as injury units located across the region.

Injury Units often have shorter waiting times and provide consultant-led assessment and treatment, including X-rays, fracture treatment, burns treatment, and wound care.

Priscilla Lynch, HSE manager for Cork South and West said:

“Many urgent injuries can be treated at our Injury Units, which often provide the fastest access to specialised care. Our Emergency Department at CUH remains very busy due to high demand and seasonal illnesses and weather related injury, so patients with less urgent problems may experience longer waits as we prioritise those most seriously ill. We’re asking people to choose the most appropriate service for their needs—using Injury Units and community services where suitable—to support our hospital teams and keep emergency care available for those who need it most.

Sonya Cotter, HSE manager for Cork North and East added:

“In an emergency, it’s really important that you do not delay and that you either come to the ED, or dial 999/112. For other care, there are a range of options open to you. Injury units often offer shorter wait times, and offer consultant-led care including X-rays, care for fractures, treatment for burns and stitching. Injury units at Gurranabraher (the Mercy Injury Unit); Mallow and Bantry are all available.

In addition, the Irish Life Health expresscare clinic is available to treat minor injuries on the same terms as the HSE injury units. It is open from 10am to 8pm for those aged 12 months and over.”

A wide range of services is available for those who need them, so consider which options are best for you:

· Self-care – Have a well-stocked medicine cabinet to help with colds and sore throats

· Pharmacy – Ask your pharmacist for advice on common minor illnesses

· GP Surgery – Make an appointment with your GP if you’re feeling unwell

· Local Injury Unit at Mallow – For minor injuries, broken bones and burns. See www.hse.ie/injuryunits for more information

· Out-of-Hours GP – if your GP clinic is closed, call SouthDoc on 0818 355 999

· ED or 999/112 – For emergencies, please visit your nearest ED