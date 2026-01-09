Parents in Cork Encouraged to have their say on Hot School Meals Programme

9 January 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

A survey on the Hot School Meals Programme in Cork has now been launched by Fine Gael, which will ensure children continue to get the most nutritious and highest-quality meals possible.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’ Shea said, “Fine Gael introduced the Hot School Meals Programme in Cork because we believe no child should be held back by hunger. This next phase is about refining and improving the programme, so it continues to support children’s health and education. The survey will give parents, guardians, teachers, and meal providers a direct opportunity to shape the next stage of the scheme”.

The online survey launched today is asking all parents and teachers to participate in the online survey to ensure the next stage of hot school meals is even more successful. It is available at https://www.finegael.ie/hotschoolmeals

The survey will also look at issues such as food waste, the suitability of centrally cooked meals versus on-site preparation, and whether parents feel the current menus accommodate allergies or plain eating habits. Participants will also be invited to offer suggestions for improving the programme.

The feedback gathered will be shared with Government colleagues and used to inform the next phase of the Hot School Meals Programme. She said the initiative has already got strong engagement from families and schools, with thousands of comments highlighting its positive impact on children’s health, wellbeing, and learning.

Deputy O’ Shea concluded by saying, “The Hot School Meals Programme has already transformed the school day for thousands of children in Cork This survey will ensure we take the next steps to make it even better and ensure it remains a strong support in the future.”