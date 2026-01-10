€50,000 Prize Bond winner in County Cork

10 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number

AXL763741 held in County Cork. The bond was purchased in 2021.

There were over 8,761 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting

to more than €734,000.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are

weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of

€1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders

the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in

at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818

20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at

StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

About Prize Bonds

Founded in 1957, the Prize Bonds draw is Ireland’s longest running prize draw. The unit price of a Prize

Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25.

Prize Bond draws are held every Friday. There is a €500,000 Prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every

calendar month. A prize of €50,000 is awarded in every weekly draw.

Prize Bonds are an integral part of the wider range of Ireland State Savings products offered to retail

customers by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The scheme is operated by the Prize Bond

Company on behalf of the NTMA.

While the Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO all money is placed directly

with the Irish Government under the management of the NTMA. Prize Bonds money form part of Ireland’s

National Debt. Repayment of all Prize Bonds money, together with the payment of prizes, is a direct

unconditional obligation of the Government.