€50,000 Prize Bond winner in County Cork

10 January 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number
AXL763741 held in County Cork. The bond was purchased in 2021.
There were over 8,761 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting
to more than €734,000.
In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are
weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of
€1,000 and 20 of €500.
Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders
the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in
at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.
Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818
20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at
StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.
About Prize Bonds
Founded in 1957, the Prize Bonds draw is Ireland’s longest running prize draw. The unit price of a Prize
Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25.
Prize Bond draws are held every Friday. There is a €500,000 Prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every
calendar month. A prize of €50,000 is awarded in every weekly draw.
Prize Bonds are an integral part of the wider range of Ireland State Savings products offered to retail
customers by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The scheme is operated by the Prize Bond
Company on behalf of the NTMA.
While the Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO all money is placed directly
with the Irish Government under the management of the NTMA. Prize Bonds money form part of Ireland’s
National Debt. Repayment of all Prize Bonds money, together with the payment of prizes, is a direct
unconditional obligation of the Government.