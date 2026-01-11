Lord Mayor of Cork welcomes arrival of annual courtesy car from Ford Ireland

11 January 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ford has a strong Cork connection. It’s factory in Cork closed in the 1980s but it’s Irish admin is still based in Cork

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy was this month presented with the 2026 Lord Mayoral car, a fully electric Ford Capri Premium, by John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd.

2026 marks the fifth year that an electric vehicle is being used to support the Lord Mayor of Cork’s duties.

On receiving the car, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank John, and Henry Ford & Sons for continuing to support the office of the Lord Mayor through the provision of the Mayoral car. This tradition, spanning over 80 years, highlights the fantastic partnership between Ford and Cork City Council. As a local authority, we are working to promote sustainable practices throughout Cork. As first citizen, I am delighted to continue to lead by example by using this beautiful, fully electric model.”