Lord Mayor of Cork welcomes arrival of annual courtesy car from Ford Ireland

11 January 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Ford has a strong Cork connection. It’s factory in Cork closed in the 1980s but it’s Irish admin is still based in Cork
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy was this month presented with the 2026 Lord Mayoral car, a fully electric Ford Capri Premium, by John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd.
2026 marks the fifth year that an electric vehicle is being used to support the Lord Mayor of Cork’s duties.
On receiving the car, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said:
“I want to take this opportunity to thank John, and Henry Ford & Sons for continuing to support the office of the Lord Mayor through the provision of the Mayoral car. This tradition, spanning over 80 years, highlights the fantastic partnership between Ford and Cork City Council. As a local authority, we are working to promote sustainable practices throughout Cork. As first citizen, I am delighted to continue to lead by example by using this beautiful, fully electric model.”
John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd. said:
“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Office of the Lord Mayor, a relationship that has now spanned more than 80 years. The presentation of the fully electric Ford Capri Premium as the 2026 Lord Mayoral car reflects both our deep roots in Cork and our shared commitment to sustainability and progress. As this marks the fifth consecutive year of an electric vehicle supporting the Lord Mayor’s duties, it underlines Cork City’s leadership in embracing cleaner, greener mobility, and we are delighted to play our part in supporting that journey.”
The Ford Capri Premium Electric Extended Spec has a range of 627 km with a charging speed of 28mins.
