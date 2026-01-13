Record Year for Home Retrofitting and Energy Upgrades Under SEAI in 2025

13 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed new figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which show that over 58,000 homes across the country were retrofitted in 2025, marking an 8% increase on the previous year and the highest level of uptake ever recorded.

Deputy O’Shea said the figures highlight the growing importance of energy upgrades for households struggling with high energy costs, particularly during the winter months. “Energy costs are a major concern for many families and older people, especially at this time of year. These figures show that more households than ever before are being supported to improve the comfort, warmth and energy efficiency of their homes, while also reducing their reliance on fossil fuels,” Deputy O’Shea said.

In total, €645 million in Government funding was invested through SEAI schemes in 2025 to support home energy upgrades, renewable energy installations and efficiency measures for households and businesses.

Deputy O’Shea also highlighted the record performance of the Warmer Homes Scheme, which saw over 8,000 homes at risk of energy poverty receive free energy upgrades in 2025. “The Warmer Homes Scheme is absolutely vital for vulnerable households. By improving insulation and heating systems, it not only lowers energy bills but also delivers real health benefits. It’s particularly important in rural areas like Cork North West, where older housing stock and higher heating costs are a real challenge,” he said.

The Deputy noted that 2025 was also a record year for solar PV, with a third of all homes grant-aided for solar panels since 2018 receiving support in the past year alone. More than 102,000 homes nationwide have now benefited from solar grants. “Solar PV is becoming an increasingly attractive option for households who want to take control of their energy costs. I am seeing strong interest right across Cork North West, and it’s important that grant supports continue to meet that demand,” Deputy O’Shea added.

Other 2025 highlights include:

Over 18,000 motorists receiving grants to purchase an electric vehicle and home charger

More than 4,500 businesses, in every county, supported to reduce energy costs

€22 million awarded for research and innovation, supporting Ireland’s energy transition

Deputy O’Shea also welcomed SEAI’s continued focus on customer service, with over 320,000 customer contacts managed in 2025. “These figures demonstrate the scale of support now available. My priority is to ensure people in Cork North West are fully aware of the grants and can access them as easily as possible. I would encourage anyone considering an energy upgrade to explore what supports are available or to contact my office for assistance,” he concluded.