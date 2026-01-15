MALLOW: Public meeting on Blackwater River water quality

15 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is inviting members of the public, and in particular community groups, anglers and individuals, with an interest in water quality, to a community information meeting on Wednesday, 28th January 2026, at 7.30pm in the Hibernian Hotel, Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork, P51 HE63.

The meeting will explore options to establish a “Friends of the Blackwater River” catchment management group, to provide a community platform to raise awareness of water quality and to help restore, protect, and enhance the Blackwater River.

Representatives from LAWPRO will attend the meeting and will host a facilitated question and answer session and a general discussion.

The meeting follows the large fish kill that occurred on the Blackwater River in August 2025, which had a devastating impact on the aquatic life in the river. However, the focus of the meeting will be forward-looking, discussing ways of working together to improve water quality in the river.

Barry Deane, LAWPRO’s Regional Co-ordinator in the South West, said: “This community meeting is a chance for local people in Cork to take an active role in protecting the Blackwater River. By working together, we can develop practical solutions to improve water quality in the river for both wildlife and the local community. We encourage community groups, anglers, and locals to come to the meeting, share their knowledge, and be part of the effort to restore and enhance this important waterway.”

Funding opportunities for water quality related projects will be outlined at the meeting along with the work being coordinated by LAWPRO in the wider Blackwater catchment.

Work underway at a national level in five pilot catchment areas to establish Catchment Community Fora will also be discussed. These are structured local forums, designed to improve public participation within each pilot catchment and allow communities to develop local solutions for better water quality and environmental outcomes. The fora are part of a national pilot under Ireland’s current River Basin Management Plan, the Water Action Plan 2024.

While the Blackwater is not one of the five pilot catchments, this collaborative model might be of particular interest to community groups, anglers and locals in the area.

The community meeting is a free event, and all are welcome to attend. Tea/coffee will be provided. You can register for the meeting through LAWPRO’s Eventbrite page: https://FriendsOfTheBlackwaterRiver.eventbrite.ie

For more information, visit the Local Authority Waters Programme website www.lawaters.ie.