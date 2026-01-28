Cork Deaf Association announce events for Tinnitus Awareness Week

28 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Persistent Tinnitus affects 10% of the population and may cause sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, stress and depression

The Cork Deaf Association (CDA) has released this year’s events for International Tinnitus Awareness Week which takes place in the first week of February.

The aim of the global initiative is to raise awareness and provide support for people living with Tinnitus and includes a range of in-person and online activities.

This year’s events take place from Tuesday, February 3rd to Friday, 6th across Cork and include outreach stands in Bandon and Wilton, and a coffee morning with a hearing clinic in the city centre.

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the perception of sound – such as ringing, buzzing, whistling, or hissing – when no external source is present. About 10% of the population is affected by persistent Tinnitus.

Some people experience it temporarily due to factors like earwax buildup or exposure to loud noise, while others develop persistent Tinnitus due to causes such as hearing loss, noise exposure, infections, or emotional trauma. In some cases, no clear cause can be identified.

The Impact of Tinnitus:

For many, Tinnitus is a minor annoyance, but for others, it can have a significant impact on quality of life. It may cause sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, stress, and depression.

Maurice Laide, 69, has had Tinnitus for 10 years. He explains how he has adjusted to help with it:

“Acceptance was key. Following on from that, I’m very proactive about finding helpful tools and strategies. For example, I have a Zen setting in my hearing aids which allows me to play soothing music whenever I want to. That helps to distract me from my Tinnitus.

“I also attend peer support groups and talks in Cork Deaf Association. The free mindfulness course I attended before Christmas was particularly beneficial. I walk a lot too and that helps my overall wellbeing”.

You don’t have to ‘just live with it’ – You are not alone

Many people are told that nothing can be done for their Tinnitus and that they must simply “learn to live with it.” However, this isn’t the case. A wide range of proven management strategies can help individuals regain their quality of life.

Sarah Good, Coordinator of the Tinnitus Support Service at the Cork Deaf Association, emphasises the importance of seeking help:

“So many people are told they have to just ‘live with it’ without being given any useful information or support about how they do that. There are so many tools and strategies that can help to reduce the impact of Tinnitus in your daily life. Please reach out to us. We can work with you to improve and maintain your quality of life”.

Events during Tinnitus Awareness Weeks in Cork:

Tuesday 3rd – Drop in Morning 9.30am- 11.30am Enjoy a relaxed morning with others who understand and explore a range of assistive devices that might work for you. Wednesday 4th – Wilton Shopping Centre Outreach The Cork Deaf Association team will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and offer expert advice. Thursday 5th – Bandon Riverview Shopping Centre Outreach The Cork Deaf Association team will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and offer expert advice. Friday 6th – Hearing Clinic, Cork Deaf Association. Spaces are limited on this day. Please contact CDA to inquire about booking in for their free monthly hearing clinic with an audiologist.

For more information about Tinnitus Awareness Week and CDA, visit www.corkdeaf.ie