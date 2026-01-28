Tuesday’s EuroMillions Draw Delivers Big Wins for Players in Dublin and Cork

28 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It was a night of celebrations for EuroMillions players across Ireland as not one, not two, but three winners struck gold in last night’s (27th January) EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws.

Two players, one in Cork and one in Dublin, are each waking up €500,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw. The Cork winner purchased their ticket on the day of the draw at Con’s Shop, Gurranabraher Road, Co. Cork, while the Dublin player bought their winning ticket online using Scheduled Play on 24th January.

The numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 3, 7, 8, 10 and 29.

Meanwhile, a player in Dublin 4 is also celebrating after matching five numbers in the main EuroMillions draw to win a handsome €95,070 prize. Their winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from Spar, Upper Leeson Street, Dublin 4.

The numbers in last night’s main EuroMillions draw were: 4, 23, 42, 43, 47 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 9.

As there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth €109,599,909, Friday night’s jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €125 million.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery, said, “It’s been an extraordinary night of celebrations across the country, with three players in Cork and Dublin discovering a big win this morning. We’re encouraging all our players in these areas to check their tickets carefully. If you’re holding a winning ticket, make sure you sign the back, keep it safe, and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team to arrange the collection of your prize.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification and email have been sent to the Dublin online winner. The in-store winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it safe, and contact the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie. Arrangements will then be made for them to collect their prizes at National Lottery HQ.

Dreaming of becoming Ireland’s first Lotto jackpot winner of 2026? Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €7.5 million. Lotto players are reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.