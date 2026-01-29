Bereaved parents in Cork urged to seek support

29 February 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A charity which supports bereaved parents is urging people in Cork to reach out for support, reminding them that nobody needs to grieve alone.

To mark National Grief Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday, (February 1) all-Ireland charity, Anam Cara, wants people to know support is always available for anyone grieving the loss of a child.

CEO, Michelle Reynolds, said the charity is there to offer information, resources, practical advice and peer support sessions for parents after bereavement.

The organisation’s vision is to have a society where no parent has to grieve alone and all families who experience the death of a child are met with understanding, support and compassion.

“At Anam Cara, we know that the death of a child changes everything in a parent’s world – how they see themselves, their relationships, and their future,” said Ms Reynolds.

“The grief is lifelong and deeply individual, and it can feel very isolating, especially when those around them don’t fully understand the depth of that loss.

“National Grief Awareness Week gives us vital pause to acknowledge grief as a natural human experience, and to reflect on how it might be living quietly in the lives of those around us.

“When a child has died, many people feel deeply uncomfortable talking about it. Out of fear of saying the wrong thing, they may say nothing at all, but that silence can leave bereaved parents feeling even more alone.”

Ms Reynolds told how storytelling has a powerful cultural role to play in how we understand grief.

Films like Hamnet, starring Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, have opened a door for people to have difficult conversations.

“Hamnet portrays grief not as something neat or easily resolved, but as something that lives in the body and in everyday life,” she added.

“It shows how parents grieve differently, and how loss can affect relationships in lasting ways. I hope it has helped audiences to better understand how complex grief can be, and has opened up important conversations around a topic many people find difficult.

“The movie demonstrates how life is permanently altered after the death of a child, and how grief is experienced not just by parents, but by siblings too.

“As a society, we often don’t know how to respond to child loss. Hamnet reminds us how important it is to speak a child’s name, to acknowledge their life, and to create space where parents can express their grief.

“That continuing bond – that ongoing love and connection – is at the heart of what Anam Cara exists to support.”

Anam Cara was founded by bereaved parents to make sure that every bereaved mother or father has access to bereavement support, no matter the age of the child, the cause of death or when it occurred.

All of Anam Cara’s services are provided free of charge and rely on the kindness and support of donors and the community.

For more information see www.anamcara.ie