New optician opens in Cork City Centre

4 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dutch eyewear brand Ace & Tate has opened a new store in the heart of Cork, marking the company’s second location in Ireland, following the opening of its Dublin store on Exchequer Street in 2018.

The store, located at 46 Oliver Plunkett Street, opened on 29 January, bringing the brand to one of Cork city centre’s busiest retail streets.

Ace & Tate CEO Lex van de Vliet says Cork is a natural next step for the brand in Ireland:

“Cork has a strong creative energy, and we chose a warm, characterful design to reflect that spirit. We’re also excited about introducing professional eye health checks in a retail setting, allowing us to spot potential issues much earlier than standard tests and making this level of care accessible to everyone.”

The Cork store forms part of Ace & Tate’s continued growth across Ireland and Europe and will employ locally trained optometrists and retail staff.