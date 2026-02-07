7 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Last night saw the event of the year for many in Cork’s business community; The Cork Chamber Annual Dinner 2026 at Cork City Hall.

In his keynote speech The current Taoiseach Micheál Martin (a Cork South Central TD) praised Cork Chamber’s long-standing role in shaping not just business but the wider social, cultural, and environmental life of the region. He acknowledged global instability but stressed Ireland’s strengths and the importance of staying true to core values rather than reacting impulsively.

Ireland’s International Position

He stated that Ireland would remain committed to international cooperation, respect for law, and constructive engagement.

He emphasised rebuilding and deepening relations with the UK after Brexit, noting that annual Taoiseach–Prime Minister summits had been agreed, with the next one to be held in Cork.

He said Ireland would continue supporting a strong EU, pushing for deeper financial integration, innovation investment, and protection of key policies.

He reaffirmed support for Ukraine and highlighted the need to reform Ireland’s defence and peacekeeping frameworks.

He argued that despite global challenges, the UN remained essential.

He announced that he had received an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day, highlighting the historic and economic importance of US–Ireland ties.

Domestic Priorities

He noted that Ireland’s economy was strong, with high employment and solid public finances, but warned against complacency.

Budget 2026, he said, set out measures to support businesses, protect jobs, and strengthen regional development.

State agencies were helping firms adapt to new global realities.

Infrastructure

He argued that faster infrastructure delivery was essential for competitiveness.

The National Development Plan had provided major investment, but he said the system needed to move faster.

The Accelerating Infrastructure Action Plan aimed to cut delays and streamline processes.

He highlighted €100 million in funding to transform UCC’s Tyndall Institute, keeping Ireland at the forefront of microelectronics and emerging technologies.

Housing

He described housing as a defining national challenge.

Construction had accelerated, with 36,000 more homes completed than the previous year.

Over €40 billion had been allocated for housing and essential services.

He praised Cork as a national example of urgency and cooperation, citing progress at Horgan’s Quay, St Kevin’s, Sarsfield Road, Creamfields, and Albert Quay.

Transport