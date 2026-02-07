Liquid-cooled Boole Supercomputer on Northside of City

7 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CloudCIX Launches Boole Supercomputer at AI FORWARD Event, Marking a Major Step Forward for Sovereign AI Infrastructure in Ireland

CloudCIX has officially launched the Boole Supercomputer, Ireland’s first liquid-cooled NVIDIA B200 GPU platform, during the AI FORWARD > Supercomputing the Future event at its Cork data centre.

The event, which was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, brought together industry leaders, researchers, infrastructure specialists, technology partners and public sector representatives to explore how next-generation AI infrastructure is being deployed in practice. The launch marks a significant milestone for Cork and for Ireland’s high-performance computing and AI capabilities.

The Boole Supercomputer is one of the earliest liquid-cooled NVIDIA B200 deployments in Europe. Built on Dell Technologies hardware manufactured in Ballincollig, the system is designed to support demanding, real-world AI and bioinformatics workloads, enabling organisations to move beyond proof-of-concept into production-scale AI.

The deployment was delivered by in close collaboration with AlloComp, which supported CloudCIX as AI infrastructure partner. AlloComp worked across system architecture, vendor coordination and technical deployment, with a focus on making advanced AI infrastructure practical to deploy, efficient to operate and scalable over time.

By combining CloudCIX, a sovereign Irish data centre operator, Dell Technologies enterprise hardware manufactured in Ballincollig, and delivery support from Irish AI infrastructure specialist AlloComp, the project reflects a growing focus on resilient, European-based AI infrastructure supply chains.

Speaking at the event, Jerry Sweeney, Managing Director of CloudCIX, said:

“The launch of the Boole Supercomputer represents a major step forward for CloudCIX and for Irish AI infrastructure. It gives organisations access to world-class compute capability here in Ireland, within a secure and sovereign environment, while retaining control over data, performance and governance.”

A central theme throughout the event was data sovereignty. The Boole Supercomputer operates entirely within Irish and EU jurisdiction, supporting GDPR compliance and alignment with the EU AI Act. This provides organisations with a viable alternative to global cloud platforms where predictability, governance and data residency are critical.

The event also marked the launch of Guiden, a sovereign AI chatbot built on Mistral Large 3, an EU-developed large language model. Guiden demonstrates how advanced AI services can be delivered in a way that prioritises transparency, legal compliance and data protection.

The project builds on long-standing collaboration between CloudCIX and academic partners including University College Cork, MTU, TUS and the University of Galway. Academic expertise played a key role in developing the AI and HPC capabilities behind the Boole platform. Enterprise Ireland provided early grant funding and ongoing support that helped enable the deployment.

Sustainability and efficiency were also key areas of focus. Liquid cooling was highlighted as essential infrastructure for modern AI systems, enabling higher compute density with improved energy efficiency. CloudCIX’s broader efficiency-first approach, including on-site solar generation, aligns with the long-term sustainability goals discussed during the event.

Attendees took part in expert panel discussions, practical workshops and guided tours of the live data centre, including a rare opportunity to see the Boole Supercomputer in operation. Feedback highlighted the value of open, experience-led discussions and the opportunity to engage directly with practitioners responsible for real infrastructure decisions.

The Boole Supercomputer is positioned as a commercially usable platform, supporting innovation across sectors such as medtech, pharma, manufacturing, robotics and other data-intensive industries. Its launch strengthens Ireland’s position in sovereign, sustainable AI infrastructure while keeping expertise, control and capability local.

AI FORWARD continues as a national event series focused on practical AI adoption. The next event, AI FORWARD > Future Health, will take place at Dell Technologies Customer Solutions Centre in Limerick on 11 February, focusing on AI in healthcare and medtech.