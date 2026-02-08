Brothers of Charity Services rebrands as ‘Corlann’

8 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Brothers of Charity Services which is best known in Cork for running the Lota Campus above the Lower Glanmire Road/Tivoli Dual Carriageway, has been rebranded. As of 30th Jan Brother of Charity Services has changed its name to Corlann. The services remain the same. Some 6,000 with Intellectual Disability and Autism benefit annually from the services, which are funded under Section 38 of the Health Act.

This is the second name change in recent years. The services were originally directly operated by the Brothers of Charity Religious Congregation from 1938 at a time when many health related matters in Ireland were operated by Religious Congregations. By the the late 1990’s the Irish state was stepping more into the demesne of increased control of health services. In the case of this organisation, the religious elements ceased being involved in direct service delivery or operational management by the late 90’s. The word “services” was introduced into the name to distinguish between the Brothers of Charity Religious Congregation, and then Brothers of Charity Services. In 2007, the services were formally transferred from the Brothers of Charity Religious Congregation to the Brothers of Charity Services Ireland Company Ltd by Guarantee.

Meaning of the name “Corlann”

According to their new one page placeholder website at Corlann.ie, the word Corlann draws inspiration from cor, the Latin word for heart, and lann, the Irish word for place. Together, they express a powerful idea: “that heart is at the centre of everything we do, and that our purpose is to create a place of belonging for every person we support. Corlann symbolises our determination to shape a vibrant, progressive future for our services, and to advocate tirelessly so that the people we support can shape their own lives. Our name embodies our ethos, our culture, and the foundation on which we continue to grow.”