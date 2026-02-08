Cork hotel awarded Best Hotel Breakfast in Ireland

8 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has been awarded Ireland’s Best Hotel Breakfast at the prestigious Gold Medal Hotel Awards 2025.

The Cork International Hotel scooped the top accolade in the Best Hotel Breakfast category, beating off competition from hotels right around the country. The judges praised the quality of the breakfast as well as the variation and selection of produce, presentation, service standards, friendliness of staff and the overall breakfast experience.

The hotel’s award winning breakfast uses seasonal and locally sourced produce supporting Cork’s farming, fishing and artisan food communities. The menus are changed quarterly to highlight the best of what the region has to offer.

The hotel introduced a Menu Map, showcasing the stories of more than 15 local suppliers, including O’Flynn’s Sausages, Cahill’s Cheese and Ballymaloe Relish. The team also introduced a Food Charter in 2024 which aims to reduce food waste and ensure maximum sustainability across the hotel.

Breakfast is served in the Atlantic Restaurant and includes a carefully curated buffet and á la carte selection. The options include a traditional Irish as well as lighter continental choices, homemade breads, pastries, fresh fruit, and dairy alternatives.

Now in their 36th year, the Gold Medal Hotel Awards are judged by industry experts and recognise excellence across the hospitality and catering industry. The winners were announced at a black tie event in the Galmont Hotel in Galway on Tuesday evening, January 27th.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel Eoghan Murphy said: “This award means so much to both me and the entire team at the Cork International Hotel as it’s a recognition from industry experts for all the initiatives we’ve introduced in recent years as well as the commitment from every team member to ensure guests enjoy what is considered the most important meal of the day. Our team takes immense pride in delivering a service that consistently exceeds expectations. We are extremely lucky to be surrounded by some of the country’s top food producers and we endeavour to create dishes that bring out the best of our local meat, fish and vegetables.”