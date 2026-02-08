SPECIAL NEEDS: Four Cork Schools benefit from phased roll out of new “Education Therapy Services”

8 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton has announced details of the first phased roll-out of the new Education Therapy Services (ETS).

The Education Therapy Service (ETS), a standalone commitment under the Programme for Government, represents a major cross departmental initiative to strengthen supports for children with special educational needs. The new therapy service will be delivered by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

The initial clusters will be based in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow. Details of all schools included in this phase is outlined below.

North County Cork based Deputy John Paul O’Shea (Fine Gael) said “I am delighted to see the first phase of the new Education Therapy Service and the fact that the Holy Family School in Charleville has been selected as one of these Schools is fantastic. I look forward to seeing this service rolling out to the four Schools in Cork who have been selected for the first phase and to other Schools in Cork over the coming months as further phases are rolled out”.

Announcing the first 45 special schools to benefit from the Education Therapy Service, Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton, said:

“The Education Therapy Service represents a major step forward in how we support children with additional needs in our schools. By embedding therapists directly within school communities, we are ensuring that children can access timely, practical and joined-up support in the place where they learn every day.

“Today’s announcement marks the first phase in delivering this important service. The roll-out will continue throughout 2026, with further recruitment planned across Offaly, Sligo, Clare, Mayo and Roscommon in March 2026, followed by Donegal, Kerry, Cavan and Waterford by the end of June 2026. A rolling national recruitment campaign will continue to ensure therapy needs across the school system are met.

“I want to sincerely thank the schools, families and professionals who are helping to shape and strengthen this service. Their commitment is central to ensuring that every child who needs support can get the best possible start in life.”

Therapy supports will continue to be provided to 16 schools through the Enhanced In-School Pilot and to 4 special schools currently receiving support from the NCSE through sustained in-school therapy provision.

Engagements with all schools in this first phase will take place in the coming weeks and ahead of therapist assignment.

These initial clusters have been determined following robust engagement with the Department of Children, Disability and Equality (DCDE), the HSE, and the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

A list of all Schools included in this first phase is as follows:

Official School Name County