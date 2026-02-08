15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
8th February, 2026

SPECIAL NEEDS: Four Cork Schools benefit from phased roll out of new “Education Therapy Services”

By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton has announced details of the first phased roll-out of the new Education Therapy Services (ETS).

The Education Therapy Service (ETS), a standalone commitment under the Programme for Government, represents a major cross departmental initiative to strengthen supports for children with special educational needs. The new therapy service will be delivered by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

The initial clusters will be based in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow. Details of all schools included in this phase is outlined below.

North County Cork based Deputy John Paul O’Shea (Fine Gael) said “I am delighted to see the first phase of the new Education Therapy Service and the fact that the Holy Family School in Charleville has been selected as one of these Schools is fantastic. I look forward to seeing this service rolling out to the four Schools in Cork who have been selected for the first phase and to other Schools in Cork over the coming months as further phases are rolled out”.

Announcing the first 45 special schools to benefit from the Education Therapy Service, Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton, said:

“The Education Therapy Service represents a major step forward in how we support children with additional needs in our schools. By embedding therapists directly within school communities, we are ensuring that children can access timely, practical and joined-up support in the place where they learn every day.

“Today’s announcement marks the first phase in delivering this important service. The roll-out will continue throughout 2026, with further recruitment planned across Offaly, Sligo, Clare, Mayo and Roscommon in March 2026, followed by Donegal, Kerry, Cavan and Waterford by the end of June 2026. A rolling national recruitment campaign will continue to ensure therapy needs across the school system are met.

“I want to sincerely thank the schools, families and professionals who are helping to shape and strengthen this service. Their commitment is central to ensuring that every child who needs support can get the best possible start in life.”

Therapy supports will continue to be provided to 16 schools through the Enhanced In-School Pilot and to 4 special schools currently receiving support from the NCSE through sustained in-school therapy provision.

Engagements with all schools in this first phase will take place in the coming weeks and ahead of therapist assignment.

These initial clusters have been determined following robust engagement with the Department of Children, Disability and Equality (DCDE), the HSE, and the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

A list of all Schools included in this first phase is as follows:

Official School Name       County

  • Saplings Carlow Special School          Carlow
  • North Cork Community Special School          Cork
  • Holy Family Special School         Cork
  • Sonas Special Primary Junior School           Cork
  • Cara Junior School Cork
  • Belmayne Community Special School          Dublin
  • Lucan Community Special School          Dublin
  • Our Lady of Hope School  Dublin
  • Libermann Spiritan School          Dublin
  • Phoenix Park Specialist School           Dublin
  • Casa Caterina Special School           Dublin
  • Benincasa Special School Dublin
  • St Declans Special School           Dublin
  • St Peters Special School   Dublin
  • St John of God Special School          Dublin
  • Scoil Mochua          Dublin
  • Central Remedial Clinic    Dublin
  • Red Door Special School   Dublin
  • Danu Community Special School          Dublin
  • ABACAS  School     Dublin
  • St Josephs Special School           Galway
  • Ábalta Special School       Galway
  • Craddockstown  Special School          Kildare
  • St Annes Special School   Kildare
  • St Raphaels Special School           Kildare
  • Saplings Special School    Kildare
  • Stepping Stones Special School          Kildare
  • School of the Holy Spirit Special School          Kilkenny
  • St Patricks Special School           Kilkenny
  • Jonah Special School        Kilkenny
  • Saplings Special School    Kilkenny
  • The Kolbe Special School Laois
  • Limerick Community Special School          Limerick
  • St Vincents Special School           Limerick
  • St Christophers Special School           Longford
  • St Marys Special School   Louth
  • ABACAS School      Louth
  • Cara Community Special School          Meath
  • St Marys Special School   Meath
  • Monaghan Community Special School          Monaghan
  • Nenagh Community Special School          Tipperary
  • St Hildas Special School   Westmeath
  • Gorey Hill School    Wexford
  • St Patricks Special School           Wexford
  • Marino School N.S. Wicklow
