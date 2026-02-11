Did you know: There is more than one “Cork Person of the Year”

11 February 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Corconians abroad

TheCork.ie recently reported that Garry ‘GMC’ McCarthy of The Kabin Studio was made Cork Person of the Year. That is an Irish award, given at a gala luncheon in Cork. But separately, did you know there is a “Cork Man of the Year” award in New York?

In New York there is a “County Cork Benevolent Patriotic and Protective Association” it was Estd in 1844. It will hold its 141st Annual St. Patrick’s Ball & Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Antun’s, 96-43 Springfield Blvd., Queens Village, NY 11429. According to their promotional letter: This year’s festive occasion will begin with a deluxe cocktail hour at 6:30 PM, followed by dinner, music, and dancing from 8:00 PM to midnight to the music of the Mickey Peare Band. Tickets are $130.00 per person or $1,300.00 for a table of ten. One of the awards will be “Cork Man of the Year”

The winners names are already known:

2026 Cork Man of the Year – Thomas J. (Tom) Browne

Tom Browne is a Senior Sales Executive with Comcast Business. Raised in Queens and a

graduate of St. John’s University, he lives in New Jersey with his wife and young son while

maintaining strong ties to his Irish heritage in Cork, Kerry and Longford. Known for his leadership

and humanitarian commitment, Thomas is active in Irish cultural and business organizations,

continues his study of the Irish language, and has proudly served as President of the County Cork

B.P.&P. Association. 2026 Cork Woman of the Year – Dr. Keara Browne

Dr. Keara Browne is a native New Yorker with deep family roots in Youghal, County Cork. She

has a distinguished 15-year career in New York City education as an Instructional Support

Specialist, Research Scientist with the NYU Nest Support Project, and Adjunct Professor at NYU

and CUNY Hunter College. She is a nationally recognized scholar in inclusive education. She is a

dedicated member of the County Cork B.P.&P. Association, where she remains deeply committed

to the community and heritage that shaped her life. 2026 Frank T. Carvill Distinguished Service Award – Kevin J. Healy

Kevin J. Healy is a retired educator whose 44-year career spanned teaching and school

leadership in New York and New Jersey, including 25 dedicated years as a high school assistant

principal and elementary school principal in the Bethpage School District. A lifelong New Yorker

with roots in Cork, Cavan, and Laois, he has shown unwavering commitment to parish life and

Irish culture, including more than four decades as a member and longtime Pipe Major of the

County Cork Pipes & Drums Band. 60 Year Member – Daniel Cronin

See https://www.facebook.com/CountyCorkBPPAssociation/ for more