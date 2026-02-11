Rules and Regulations for E-Scooter Use

11 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

E-Scooters

Ciara O’Gorman, Development Manager with South Munster Citizens Information Service looks at the rules around the usage of e-scooters.

Who is allowed to use an e-scooter?

You must be at least 16 years old to use an e-scooter. Your e-scooter must meet technical requirements, including a maximum weight of 25 kilos (including batteries) or less and a maximum speed of 20 km per hour or less. Your e-scooter must be fitted with front and rear lights, reflectors, brakes and a bell. Only one person can ride an e-scooter at a time.

What are the rules for using e-scooters on Irish roads?

E-scooters can be used on local, regional, and national roads. They cannot be used on motorways. You can use the cycle and bus lanes. Gardaí can confiscate e-scooters ridden by people under 16.

You must also:

Drive on the left, including in cycle and bus lanes

Follow the rules of the road, especially when it comes to traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and zebra crossings

Follow the signals given by a Garda or school warden

You must not:

Carry goods or passengers

Have a seat on your e-scooter

Use an e-scooter on footpaths, pedestrianised areas or on motorways

Park an e-scooter in a designated no-parking zones, such as loading bays, accessible parking areas, and charging bays

Use your mobile phone while driving an e-scooter

Are e-scooters banned on public transport?

Yes, e-scooters are not allowed on State-provided public transport, Luas, rail or bus services (due to concerns with lithium batteries).

Do I need to take a test and get a licence?

No, you do not need a licence to ride one, and your e-scooter does not need to be registered, taxed or insured.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie