Clonakilty School Receives Hundreds of Free New Books

13 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Scoil na mBuachaillí, Clonakilty is delighted to announce that the school has been selected to participate in Children’s Books Ireland’s Robert Dunbar Memorial Libraries Programme 2026, as part of the national Every Child A Reader initiative.

Designed by national charity and arts organisation Children’s Books Ireland, Every Child A Reader is a year-long programme that supports schools to foster a joyful, inclusive and sustainable culture of reading. Scoil na mBuachaillí is proud to be one of a small number of primary schools nationwide selected for the prestigious Robert Dunbar Memorial Libraries strand.

As part of the programme, the school will receive a library of 250 high-quality, contemporary and diverse books, covering a wide range of ages, interests, genres and themes that reflect the richness of Irish society. Notably, 100 of these titles will be chosen by pupils themselves, ensuring that student voice and choice are central to the project. Additional supports include professional learning for teachers, curated reading guides, classroom resources, and promotional materials such as bookmarks, bunting and posters to celebrate reading across the school community.

A key feature of the programme is the support of a dedicated Champion of Reading — an author, illustrator or storyteller who works directly with pupils through a series of engaging workshops designed to inspire imagination and a lifelong love of reading. Scoil na mBuachaillí is thrilled to announce that E.R. Murray, acclaimed Irish author, will be the school’s Champion of Reading for 2026.

In preparation for the programme, Scoil na mBuachaillí is currently developing a new central school library in a shared communal space. This project is being carried out in collaboration with Finbarr, the school caretaker, and the pupils themselves, ensuring the library is welcoming, accessible and shaped by student input.

The Every Child A Reader programme was officially launched on February 4th at Scoil na mBuachaillí in a special school celebration, with two representatives from Children’s Books Ireland joining pupils and staff to mark the occasion. The launch marked the beginning of a year-long journey, with ongoing support from Children’s Books Ireland throughout 2026 as the school continues to build a vibrant and inclusive reading culture.

Scoil na mBuachaillí extends sincere thanks to Ms Carol O’Boyle, whose successful application to Children’s Books Ireland’s book-gifting programmes has brought this opportunity — along with the school’s Free to Be Me Little Library — to the school community.

Speaking about the award, Ms Carol O’Boyle said:

“We are thrilled to be one of the recipients of the starter library donated by Children’s Books Ireland. The books are absolutely stunning and will be read and re-read for years to come. We are also excited about working with the author E.R. Murray over the coming months as part of the project.”

Speaking about the announcement, school principal Ms Norma Harte said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Scoil na mBuachaillí has been selected for the Robert Dunbar Memorial Libraries Programme. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing a genuine love of reading among our pupils. The emphasis on pupil choice, inclusion and high-quality contemporary books is particularly meaningful for our school community. We are deeply grateful to Children’s Books Ireland for this opportunity, and to Ms Carol O’Boyle for her dedication in securing such a transformative programme for our boys.”

In 2025, Children’s Books Ireland received over 1,000 applications from primary and secondary schools for its book-gifting programmes commencing in 2026. Of the 907 applications from primary schools, just 28 schools nationwide were selected to participate in Every Child A Reader.

According to Children’s Books Ireland Education and Advocacy Manager, Dr Becky Long, the level of demand is “evidence of the tremendous need in schools for access to new, contemporary and inclusive books.”

Children’s Books Ireland believes that every child on the island of Ireland deserves access to books and the opportunity to fall in love with reading. This spring, the organisation’s book-gifting programmes will launch in 39 schools nationwide, bringing the power of stories to primary and secondary school communities across Ireland.

Families and the wider community are encouraged to follow updates on the school’s website and social media channels.

For more information on Children’s Books Ireland, visit www.childrensbooksireland.ie.

Media enquiries may be directed to Aoife McDonnell, Book-Gifting Manager, at aoife.mcdonnell@childrensbooksireland.ie.