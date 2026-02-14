14 February 2026

By Parr O’Dee

Satirical news / parody

Households Discover It’s Now Cheaper To Buy A Ring Doorbell Than Pay The TV Licence, Sparking National Debate About Priorities

A new report from the Skibbereen Higher Institute of Technology (SHIT) has confirmed what many Irish households already suspected: buying a Ring doorbell is now officially cheaper than paying for an Irish TV licence, leading an estimated thousands to reconsider whether they really need RTÉ or if they’d prefer a small camera that occasionally films the neighbour’s cat.

The TV Licence costs €160 per annum, whereas the cheapest Ring Video Doorbell is only €89 and will last for at least 5 years, in Irish weather.

Economists say this marks a “significant shift in consumer behaviour,” with more people choosing to invest in a device that provides real-time footage of time strapped couriers pretending they rang the bell, rather than funding another season of Fair City.

Key Findings From the Study

Ring Doorbell (Basic Model): cheaper, records actual events, doesn’t ask you to fill out a form.

TV Licence: more expensive, records nothing, may result in a stern letter if you forget.

Public sentiment: “At least the doorbell gives me something to watch.”

One Cork resident explained their reasoning:

“I paid €160 for the licence last year and all I got was The Late Late Show and a reminder that I’m not allowed to watch Netflix without feeling guilty. The Ring doorbell cost less and now I get daily entertainment from delivery drivers launching parcels like they’re competing in the Olympics.”

The national broadcaster has responded to the trend by reminding the public that the TV licence funds “vital public service broadcasting,” though they declined to comment on whether the doorbell’s motion alerts are, in fact, more gripping than the Six One News.

Meanwhile, the government is considering a new hybrid model where households can pay their TV licence through the Ring app, allowing inspectors to verify compliance by waving at your camera.