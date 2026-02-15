Death of Cork County Cllr Michael Creed

15 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Cllr Michael Creed has passed away aged 68

A proud Fine Gael representative, Cllr. Creed first joined Cork County Council through co-option in 2007 and went on to secure re-election in every subsequent local election, a reflection of the strong and enduring support he held among voters. A native of Clondrohid, he served the Macroom Municipal District with commitment and integrity.Throughout nearly twenty years in public life, he earned a reputation as a steadfast voice for the Macroom-Millstreet area. His colleagues across the political spectrum recognised his deep understanding of local issues and his unwavering dedication to the communities he represented. A champion for rural Ireland, he worked tirelessly to advance the needs of those living and working in the countryside.

Outside his council duties, Cllr. Creed was employed with the Department of Agriculture, where he engaged daily with farmers from across Cork North West, offering practical assistance and support.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, remarked: “Members and staff of Cork County Council are deeply saddened by the loss of our esteemed colleague. His passing is felt not only within the Council but throughout the community he served with such devotion. In all my dealings with him, his commitment to community life, his focus on rural issues, and his determination to ensure fair representation were always evident. He was widely respected by those he represented, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who worked alongside him.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, added, “Cllr. Michael Creed’s service to rural communities has created a legacy that will endure for many years. He will be missed by all across Cork County Council. I offer my sincere sympathies to his family, his colleagues, and those he served with such dedication.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris said in a statement: “Today we have lost a cherished friend in Councillor Michael Creed. “Michael was a warm, honest, hard-working and deeply committed public servant who diligently served the people of North-West Cork for over 17 years.

“When I think of Michael, I think of his extraordinary work ethic and his innate sense of decency.

“Michael served a distinguished career in the Department of Agriculture, where he was involved in some of the most important issues facing our farming community.

“As a councillor, Michael believed in putting people first – always carrying out his duties with a great sense of honour and integrity.

“Michael’s loss will be felt profoundly within the Fine Gael family, his community of Macroom-Millstreet and beyond.

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family and at this difficult time.

“Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam..

Deputy John Paul O’Shea TD (FG) said

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cllr. Michael Creed MCC.

Michael was a long-standing and dedicated member of Cork County Council, proudly representing the Macroom Municipal District. He gave generously of his time and energy in service to his community and was widely respected for his commitment, integrity, and compassion.

He was also a valued colleague and friend, having stood alongside me as a Fine Gael candidate in the General Election of November 2024 in the Cork North West constituency, where he worked tirelessly for our party and for the people of the region, narrowly missing out on securing a second seat for Fine Gael.

His loss will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him and by the many people he represented over the years.

At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and all who mourn his passing.

I wish to extend my sincere sympathies to the Creed family and to all who knew and loved Michael.

May he rest in peace.”