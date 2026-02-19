Green party Cllr supports 30km/h Default Speed Limit for Cork City

19 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cllr Honore Kamegni hopes that the people of Cork will support a default 30km/h speed limit in built-up areas across Cork City, as part of the National Speed Limit Review consultation, which closed on Friday.

Cllr Kamegni formally submitted his own proposal backing the introduction of 30km/h as the effective default speed limit in urban areas, describing it as a “common-sense, life-saving measure that will make Cork a safer, more people-centred city.”

“I am delighted to support Cork City Council’s proposal to introduce 30km/h as the default speed limit in built-up areas,” said Cllr Kamegni. “This change will save lives, minimise serious injuries, and make Cork a more family-friendly and accessible city. Slower speeds mean safer streets — and safer streets mean more freedom for people to walk and cycle.”

Cllr Kamegni highlighted that Cork has lagged behind other cities such as Limerick and Galway, which have already introduced extensive 30km/h zones in their city centres.

“It is time for Cork to match — and exceed — the ambition shown in other Irish cities. Currently, only a very limited number of streets in our city centre benefit from 30km/h zones. That must change.”

In his submission, Cllr Kamegni identified several priority areas that should be included in expanded 30km/h zones, including the city centre island, MacCurtain Street and St Luke’s, the South Parish, Turner’s Cross, Capwell, Ballyphehane, the UCC area, and Douglas Village.

He also called for clear and prominent signage and road markings to ensure the new limits are visible and understood by all road users.

“Changing the speed limit is not just about numbers on a sign — it’s about changing the culture of our streets. We need clear communication, strong signage, and a simple, citywide approach that makes the rules easy to understand.”

“This is about making Cork a city that prioritises safety, health, and quality of life.”