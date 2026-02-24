A French “mystery lost packages” pop-up shop opens in Cork today

24 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Where? Douglas Court shopping centre, Cork (Main square, next to Here’s Health)

Douglas Court shopping centre, Cork (Main square, next to Here’s Health) When? From Tuesday, February 24th to Sunday, March 1st.

From Tuesday, February 24th to Sunday, March 1st. Opening hours: from 10:00 to 20:00

A new and unique shopping experience is coming to Cork for the first time this month. From Tuesday 24th February to Sunday 1st March visitors to Douglas Court Shopping Centre will have the opportunity to experience the ‘Lost Packages’ pop-up store. The French start-up firm, King Colis, is planning to sell 10 tonnes of lost packages with mystery contents to shoppers in Cork over the week.

After great success of its first edition in Dublin, King Colis has decided to bring its experiential pop-up store to Cork. Visitors to the pop-up will be able to take part in a real-life treasure hunt and, with a little luck, become the new owners of high-tech devices, designer clothes and shoes, watches, beauty and household appliances, collectibles items and so much more.

Packages are sold by weight and shoppers will have 10 minutes to select all the packages they want but they are not allowed to open them before purchase. Then comes the weighing to find out the total price and finally, the most exciting part: unboxing the surprises.

Speaking about the opening of their Cork pop-up, CEO and co-founder of King Colis, Killian Denis says: “We are so excited to be bringing King Colis and its concept to Cork. It’s always exciting because you never know what you’ll get. Sometimes there are real treasures hidden inside the boxes. For example, in France one customer discovered a small collectible gold bar, while in Italy someone found an ultra-rare Pokémon Card valued at €3,000. Of course, luck plays a big role in what you find in your packages, but one thing is certain, the experience is unforgettable. I believe the turnout will be great, as it has been elsewhere and I advise anyone thinking about it to get down early as stock is limited.”

About King Colis:

Every year, millions of online orders get lost for various reasons, most often due to incorrect delivery information. After customers receive a refund, such undelivered packages were previously destroyed. Since 2023, King Colis has been purchasing these lost packages and giving them a second life. They are sold on the company’s website or in pop-up stores located in well-known shopping centers across Europe. This way, customers can help reduce waste and leave a positive environmental footprint. King Colis’ pop-up stores are 100% eco-made.

More information on www.king-colis.com