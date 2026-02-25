Crann Centre to benefit from Cork City FC partnership in 2026

25 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has confirmed its commitment to the Crann Centre, marking it a fourth consecutive year supporting the charity, which provides vital services for children, adults and families living with neuro-physical disabilities.

The Crann Centre supports more than 800 families across Cork and the wider Munster region. They welcomed 234 additional families in 2025, a 37% growth on the previous year. As demand for disability support continues to rise nationwide, the Crann Centre requires increased awareness and support to meet these growing demands.

Fundraising initiatives since the partnership began, including an FAI Cup tickets raffle, matchday bucket collections and a joint promotion with City’s partners City Link have helped to raise €30,000 for the charity.

As part of the partnership and its ongoing commitment to social inclusion and awareness raising, Cork City FC will continue to support a range of community engagement activities, including the donation of tickets for matches at Turner’s Cross, coaching sessions at Crann’s accessible Summer Camps and the allocation of a section of St. Anne’s Stand for use by Crann Centre clients and families.

The Crann Centre’s annual fundraising drive, Walk n’ Roll, takes place in June when people will be asked to complete “5k your way”. Cork City FC will participate in the campaign as well as have a bucket collection on the weekend of the event and tap to donate points in their retail stores in Douglas and Turner’s Cross for fans to support.

Éanna Buckley, Chief Operating Officer at Cork City FC said: “Our partnership with the Crann Centre has thrived over the last three years and we are delighted to have helped highlight the important services they provide. Continuing to support them was a no-brainer and we’re happy to announce our continued support in 2026. Seeing the positive difference their service makes for families and the way the Crann Centre staff conduct themselves has reinforced our desire to support them and the increasing demand for care in the country”.

Padraig Mallon, Chief Executive of the Crann Centre, said: “We are really grateful to everyone at Cork City FC for their commitment to The Crann Centre and for making us their charity partners for this our 4th year. Their FAI Cup final appearance last year was a hugely exciting time for the club; what stood out was their willingness to share the occasion with us and create valuable opportunities to raise awareness of our work and raise vital funds too.

“Their commitment to inclusion, diversity, and disability is part of the fabric of the club. We see it at the matches in how they create space and comfort so that children or adults with disabilities can be together with great views of the action and enjoy the occasion as a family. We are delighted to share our facilities with them – having them record their weekly podcast in our podcast studio keeps us close to their story and creates excitement when star players and guests are in-house. We are excited to be part of their plans for the 2026 season and can’t wait to cheer them on.”

For more information on the Crann Centre please visit www.cranncentre.ie