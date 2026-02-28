An Tánaiste Simon Harris visits Cork

28 February 2026, Saturday

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Tánaiste, Fine Gael Party Leader and Minister for Finance Simon Harris (FG TD) visited Cork yesterday, meeting with business leaders, credit unions, community groups and Fine Gael members as part of a series of visits to counties across the country.

The Tánaiste was joined throughout the day by Minister of State Jerry Buttimer TD, Colm Burke TD, Fine Gael’s spokesperson on Cork and Senator Garret Kelleher.

The visit began at the Port of Cork Company headquarters at Penrose Dock, where the Tánaiste was briefed by Chairperson Michael Walsh and CEO Ann Doherty on the port’s Masterplan 2050, the €94 million Cork Container Terminal at Ringaskiddy, the €99 million expansion funded through the Irish Strategic Investment Fund and plans for a €100 million offshore renewable energy facility.

Speaking after the briefing, the Tánaiste said: “I had a very good meeting with the Port of Cork. I’m very excited about the projects being worked on and the potential to transform not only the city, but also our country, in terms of our energy security.”

The Tánaiste then made his first official visit to a credit union as Minister for Finance, calling to First South Credit Union on the South Mall – the first credit union established in Cork and Munster in 1960. He also met with representatives of MTU’s National Maritime College of Ireland to discuss its role supporting Ireland’s €8.39 billion maritime economy.

The Tánaiste held a roundtable with the Cork Business Association at the Imperial Hotel, where members briefed him on housing supply, the National Development Plan, Cork Light Rail and the proposed Cork City Centre Taskforce.

On the Taskforce, the Tánaiste said: “The Government will consider this shortly. I’m very eager to see that happen in the coming weeks. Cork was probably further ahead than Dublin was when we started its taskforce; the City Council had adopted a city centre plan last year, so a lot of work had been done. Instead of something being imposed from the centre, it was important to reflect the work that had already been done locally.”

The Tánaiste also visited the Longview Estates development in Ballyvolane; a landmark mixed-tenure scheme delivering over 700 homes; private, social and cost rental, at a rate of four homes per week.

“I wanted to be here on the northside to see one of the most significant housing developments in the country – this is a really good example of a mixed-tenure development. This is exactly what we need to see, more high-quality homes delivered at scale and at pace.”

The visit concluded with a meeting with Fine Gael councillors and members from Cork North Central and Cork South Central. The Tánaiste pointed to broader investment in Cork, including over €1 billion for the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, the M28 road project, BusConnects Cork and Luas Cork.

“Cork is integral to our national prosperity. The Government will continue to match its ambition with our own to keep this momentum going,” the Tánaiste concluded.