Proposed Draft Variation of County Development Plan to accelerate housing delivery

7 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council announces proposed Draft Variation of County Development Plan to considerably accelerate housing delivery

Cork County Council confirms that its proposed variation to the Cork County Development Plan 2022–2028 will open for public consultation on March 10th, 2026.

Cork County with a population of more than 360,000 is the largest local authority in the country based on geographic size. This significant and forward‑looking variation represents a major step in meeting the housing demands of a rapidly growing county over the next decade.

The variation proposes to significantly enhance the Council’s capacity to meet housing delivery by driving substantial housing growth across the county through the provision of a substantial quantum of zoned land. It demonstrates Cork County Council’s commitment to delivering the scale of new homes needed for a thriving future, ensuring that housing supply expands in line with national obligations and the county’s ambition for sustainable, balanced development.

Prepared in response to Ministerial Guidelines issued under Section 28 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), the variation responds directly to Government’s request for implementing the National Planning Framework: Housing Growth Requirements, and the clear ambition for accelerated sustainable housing delivery across County Cork.

This variation provides additional residential land‑use zoning and additional provision headroom in main towns and villages, designed to deliver housing supply at scale. This approach supports the Government’s request for increased delivery capacity and could enable the development of a baseline figure of 38,000 new homes over a 10-year horizon, ensuring Cork County is positioned to accommodate future population and economic growth.

The proposed variation builds on an extensive and positive pre‑consultation process, during which members of the public provided submissions and Cork County Council extends its sincere thanks to all participants for their contributions.

The proposed variation was formally agreed at the Full Council Meeting on February 23rd, 2026 for public consultation and will be published on March 10th, 2026, commencing a four‑week public consultation period.