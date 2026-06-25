Passing of Cork businessman Jack Mulcahy

25 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The family of Jack Mulcahy has announced, with great sadness, that Jack passed away peacefully at home overnight, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was one of Cork’s best-known English market traders, spending much of his working life at the Chicken Inn, a business that became a familiar fixture in Cork’s English Market and served generations of Cork families. Through his work, he became a well-known and respected figure in the city.

Outside of business, Jack was deeply involved in public and community life. He was a longstanding supporter of Fianna Fáil in Cork North Central, served as a Peace Commissioner, and remained a proud supporter of Glen Rovers throughout his life. He also gave generously of his time to supporting young prisoners in Cork Prison, a reflection of his lifelong commitment to helping others within the community.

Jack will be remembered not only for his contribution to Cork’s business and community life, but above all as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and family man.

Established in 1955, the Chicken Inn has become one of Cork’s most enduring family businesses. Jack and his wife Mary helped build the business into a much-loved institution within the English Market, where it has remained a trusted destination for quality produce for more than seventy years. Today, the business continues under the stewardship of the third generation of the Mulcahy family, a lasting testament to the values of hard work, quality and service that Jack embodied throughout his life.

Details from RIP.ie