25 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork Arts Centre Members and Friends Exhibition 2026

Runs until 16 July 2026

Running annually for more than 40 years, this exhibition showcases work by artists from across West Cork and beyond at all stages of their careers. Submission is open to the many artists who subscribe to our Membership and Friendship schemes. This gives our artist Members and Friends the opportunity to exhibit across both the James O’Driscoll Gallery on the ground floor, and upstairs in Gallery II.

Including over 100 artworks by professional, student and amateur artists, this exhibition really has something for every taste and budget. Sculptors, painters, printmakers, ceramicists, photographers, and craftspeople bring you examples of their best work in this annual celebration of artistic skill and creativity. Local people and visitors to West Cork alike have this fantastic opportunity to purchase an original artwork as a memento of the region, as a unique and inspiring gift for that special birthday or anniversary, or as the start or addition to your own art collection which will bring years of pleasure.

Address: WEST CORK ARTS CENTRE UILLINN SKIBBEREEN CO. CORK P81 VW98

The exhibition will open on Saturday 20 June at 2.00pm by Flor MacCarthy, journalist and author, and all are welcome to join us in celebrating the exceptional talent represented in this year’s exhibition. The winners of two awards, selected from the exhibiting artists, will be announced at the opening event. – the Cnoc Buí Exhibition Award offers the winner a solo exhibition opportunity at Cnoc Buí, Union Hall in 2027 and the Sample-Studios Associate Membership Award offers the winner a complimentary Associate Membership for 1 year. Sample-Studios supports and sustains creative careers and practices in Cork through access to professional facilities, training, mentorship, exhibition and residency opportunities.

This exhibition celebrates both the achievements of our artistic community and the enduring importance of the arts in the life of our region, and runs until Thursday 16 July.