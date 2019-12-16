Cork RNLI lifeboat stations to feature on RTE Nationwide with Perfect Storm appeal

16 December 2019

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Two lifeboat stations in Cork will be featured on RTE’s Nationwide programme this Wednesday (18 December). Volunteer lifeboat crew from Crosshaven and Ballycotton RNLI tell their own story of how they got involved with the charity and the two stations carry out a joint exercise to recover an unconscious casualty from the water. The RNLI is facing a ‘Perfect Storm’ with more people than ever needing its help and fundraising have dropped in the past twelve months. The search and rescue charity is seeking support from the public to ensure it can continue to save lives at sea.

Local business owners Aoife Dinan, of Rejuvenate beauty salon and Denis Cronin of the popular Cronin’s Bar both volunteer for the Crosshaven Lifeboat Crew. Denis was a keen surfer before he volunteered for the lifeboat and now answers the lifeboat pager by jumping on his pushbike and heading to the station a couple of minutes away. Aoife and her partner lost a close friend to drowning and she is now an active member of the lifeboat crew, often running from her business to make callouts at the station.

Best friends Molly Murphy and Caoimhe Foster joined the lifeboat together when they were in fifth year in school. They speak about what it was like to rush out of the classroom and down to the lifeboat station for a callout and to leave their school mates behind.

Ballycotton RNLI crewmember Alan Cott lost his brother Glynn when the Maggie B sank. He is very proud of his involvement with the lifeboat and is honouring the memory of his brother in the work he does to save lives at sea.

Speaking about the programme and the launch of the Perfect Storm Appeal by the RNLI, Brian O’Driscoll, Area Lifesaving Manager said, ‘Our lifeboat crew are what is best in the RNLI. These men and women give up their time to train and launch lifeboats in all weathers and to all types of situations. Our thanks to the Nationwide team for visiting two of our Cork lifeboat stations and speaking to our volunteer lifeboat crew about why they do it and what they get out of it.’

‘Many people don’t realise that the RNLI is a charity and we depend on the generosity of the public to continue with our work saving lives at sea. Aoife, Denis, Alan, Molly and Caoimhe give their time and their passion to the RNLI and in return they get the training, skills and equipment to be able to help those in trouble at sea. We are very grateful for the support of the public and we don’t take it for granted.’

To support the RNLI’s Perfect Storm, appeal this Christmas, helping to ensure the charity’s brave volunteers can continue saving lives at sea, please visit RNLI.org/ThePerfectStorm