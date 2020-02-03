Aldi to open store in Kanturk, Co Cork

3 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New store expected to open in April 2022

The lowest prices in grocery are coming to Kanturk as Aldi today confirmed its plans to open a new store as part of its €160m Irish store network investment programme.

Located on Percival Street near the centre of the town, the new development will see a substantial investment into the local area. Up to 80 jobs will be created during the construction period, with 20 permanent positions to become available upon opening.

The 1,315sqm store will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. The store will be powered by 100% green electricity, with 84 free car parking spaces available for customers. It is expected to open in April 2022.

Commenting, Adam Ward, Managing Director of the Aldi Mitchelstown Region said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be coming to Kanturk. This is fantastic news for shoppers and employment in the town. Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.”

“Aldi has a strong commitment to Cork, having first opened our doors in Ballincollig in 1999. Currently operating 23 stores in Cork, in addition to our Regional Distribution Centre located in Mitchelstown, we are excited to add Kanturk to this list.”

Aldi’s 23 Cork stores participate in the retailer’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The stores have donated over 286,000 meals to charity to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork SPCA, The Donkey Sanctuary, and Cope Foundation availing of a bursary grant in recent times.

