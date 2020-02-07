The Kelleway family from Kilworth, Co Cork are latest Aldi stars

7 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Kelleway family from Kilworth, Co. Cork are one of seven families from around Ireland to feature in Aldi’s latest Swap and Save Ad campaign!

Dad Peter (production), mum Sharon (stay at home parent) , and their five children Darragh (10), Hollie (9), Megan (7), and twins Senan & Zoe (2) currently feature in the campaign, which is now live on national TV, radio, press, digital and in-store point of sale adverts.

When asked what they would use their savings for, the Kelleway family said, “A big holiday!”

The Swap and Save campaign tracks their shopping spend over eight weeks – four weeks shopping as usual, and four weeks shopping at Aldi. Their receipts are then analysed to see how much they saved.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said: “Our Swap and Save advertising campaign reminds shoppers about the savings that can be made by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

“This latest group of Irish families have taken the Aldi Swap & Save Challenge and made great savings on their weekly grocery bill. Our award winning range of quality products ensures that families can do their full weekly shop in all of our 140 stores nationwide.”

