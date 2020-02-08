4.3 million French to read all about Cork

8 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

A journalist from a popular French travel magazine called Géo has been exploring Cork and Ireland last week – as a guest of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Journalist and photographer Sébastien Desurmont is here to research an article for Géo, a monthly magazine with around 4.3 million readers, or potential French holidaymakers for Ireland. His busy itinerary included a guided tour of Cork city, as well as West Cork and a tour and tasting at Clonakilty Distillery. He stayed in Hotel Isaacs in Cork.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite a journalist from Géo magazine to visit Cork and Ireland this week,” said Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe. “His article and photos will be seen and read by around 4.3 million French travellers – inspiring them to come and discover Cork for themselves.”

Monica MacLaverty continued: “France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland. Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity again in 2020, to continue to grow French visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more of them to come and explore our regions and less-visited attractions during the off-peak season.

