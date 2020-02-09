9 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carlow Player Tops Lotto Poll to Scoop €2,773,649 Jackpot, Two Players in Cork & Tipperary Share €141,450 Match 5 + Bonus Prize

While counting is well underway in election centres nationwide this morning, a lucky Lotto player in Co. Carlow may well be counting their new bank balance after the National Lottery confirmed that Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7 million was won in the Dolmen county.

This Carlow ticketholder is already the third Lotto jackpot winner of 2020 following the €7.7 million jackpot win on Wednesday 29th January which was shared by two players in Dublin.

This jackpot was close to being shared with another two players, one from from Cork and Tipperary who each fell one number short and matches five numbers and the bonus ball. They will share the €141,450 prize on offer. The winning tickets which are worth €70,725 each were sold at JJ Field’s store on Main Street in Skibbereen, Co. Cork and at the Applegreen service station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The all-important winning Lotto numbers are: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 Bonus: 03

Since 1988, there have been 23 Lotto jackpot winners in Co. Carlow who have shared over €46 million in jackpot prizes between them.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store early next week and said: “Last night’s Lotto draws produced a massive 92,000 winners including these three huge winners in Carlow, Cork and Tipperary. We are now appealing for all Lotto players to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won a prize. With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in. If you are the winner of one of these incredible prizes, be sure to sign the back of your ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

