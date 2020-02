19 February 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Togher are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Cian O’Sullivan.

He was last seen in the Douglas area yesterday.

Gardaí and Cian’s family are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp