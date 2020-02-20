Cork Branch Irish Hotels Federation 2019 Employee of the Year

20 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Congratulations to Jack Dunn of the Blue Haven Hotel, Kinsale who emerged as a worthy winner of the annual Cork Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation 2019 Employee of the Year Awards, hosted recently at the River Lee Hotel.

This year saw record numbers nominated for the honour with 28 properties putting forward their best and brightest talent at what is always a wonderful occasion. Nominations have certainly grown with a 16% growth this year alone and a nearly 30% increase since 2017! It is wonderful to see the Awards go from strength to strength, particularly as they aim to recognise and reward the hospitality industry’s hard-working people together with highlighting the diversity and the many talents that contribute to the continued vibrancy of the hotel sector in Cork.

Once again McCarthy Meats have generously sponsored the industry awards and the main sponsor, Derek McCarthy who attended the event said “I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the very best of what Cork has to offer with the exceptional quality of Cork produce delivered by outstanding, committed professionals. We in McCarthy Meats are happy to be associated with the Awards and to invest in the talent of the future in the industry.”

Fergal Harte, new Chairperson of the Cork Irish Hotels Federations said “we are grateful to McCarthy Meats for their continuing sponsorship which once again this year, in conjunction with Cork Institute of Technology, will facilitate the provision of industry specific training for the winning hotel. I would also like to acknowledge the support of Wines Direct, our interviewers and of course the wonderful team at the River Lee Hotel.”

Congratulations were extended to the all the nominees by the interview panel, Donagh Davern of Cork Institute Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Department and Caroline McEnery of HR Suite who acknowledged the high calibre of candidates they interviewed, making their choice extremely difficult, resulting in a second award for Outstanding Customer Service presented on the afternoon to Liz Leary from Garryvoe Hotel.

The Award certainly increases the profile for the winner and offers a great platform to promote the work of the winning hotel to its customers, suppliers and employees. With the Awards now rolled out by the Irish Hotels Federation nationwide, following on from the Cork initiative, the Cork Branch also extends its best wishes to their 2018 winner, Sean Devine, who will represent the Branch at the upcoming National Awards.

