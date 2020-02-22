Launch of the Cork GAA jersey to commemorate Mac Curtain and McSwiney

22 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Cork’s senior footballers and hurlers will wear a specially designed jersey to commemorate Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney in their upcoming league games.

Pictured are, Kevin Fahive, Cork Senior Football, Conor Lehane, Cork Senior Hurling, Tom Clancy, Cork Senior Football and Sean O’Donoghue, Cork Senior Hurling, at the launch of the Cork Gaa jersey to commemorate MacCurtain and McSwiney, ahead of their upcoming Allianz Hurling and Football games, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork.

Picture: Jim CoughlanMacCurtain was the first republican Lord Mayor of Cork and was shot dead in front of his family in March 1920 by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary. His successor as Lord Mayor, Terence MacSwiney, died while on hunger strike in Brixton prison in October 1920.

Cork’s hurlers take on Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend while the footballers welcome Derry to the venue a week later. Both sides will wear black jerseys featuring images of MacCurtain and MacSwiney.

No images off the jersey will be released until they are worn on match-day, but they will be made available for sale to supporters in March.

The launch of the jersey is part of a programme of events in Cork to mark the 1920 centenary, a pivotal year in the city’s and country’s history. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the burning of Cork by the Black and Tans.

The Cork GAA board has previously launched a jersey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1916 rising.

