NEW BOOK: ‘The Buildings of Ireland: Cork City and County by Frank Keohane’

“This authoritative guide to the architecture of County Cork covers all sites and buildings of merit, great and small”

This book flowed from a series called Pevsner Architectural Guides – The Buildings of England – Founding Editor: Sir Nicholas Pevsner. This book is part of the Ireland series and looks at Cork City and County. It provides the history of many familiar buildings, and looks at others which we had not heard of because they are off the beaten path, but are nonetheless fascinating.

The many atmospheric castles and tower houses include Carrigadrohid, Lohort, and Kanturk; among later country houses, Kilshannig and Fota represent Irish Georgian architecture at its best.

Coastal towns such as Kinsale and Youghal are built on Viking and Norman foundations.

Many of the architectural highlights are in the city of Cork, where the Georgian streets and quays are diversified by grand neoclassical public buildings, presided over by the Gothic Revival masterpiece of St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

The strategic importance of Cork harbour is reflected in its diverse fortifications, especially those of the Stuart, Hanoverian, and Victorian periods.

