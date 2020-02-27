SOCCER: Cork City FC pen deal with SEAT car dealership

27 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce Johnson & Perrott Motor Dealerships as new motoring partner until the end of 2021.

Founded in 1810 and based in Cork, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group is one of Ireland’s leading motor retailers and has three premises situated on the Bandon Road, Bishopstown, on the Douglas Road and Mahonpoint. They are main dealers for Honda, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Opel, Peugeot, SEAT and Volvo as well as Opel & Peugeot commercial vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership on behalf of Cork City, Commercial Manager Paul Deasy said: “We are delighted to start this new partnership with Johnson & Perrott, they are a huge motoring entity all over Cork. As a club we want to be associated with the biggest and best brands in Cork and Johnson & Perrott fit right into that picture”.

Commenting on behalf of Johnson & Perrott, Managing Director, George Mills expressed the following: “At Johnson & Perrott, we see teaming up with Cork City FC as a great opportunity to give back to our local community. Our roots in Cork go back 210 years and we have had generations of Cork families through our doors. We look forward to this partnership and are delighted to be in a position to support this great club.”

