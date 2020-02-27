HEALTH NEWS: AIB staff in Cork raise €24,500 for The Rainbow Club

27 February 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Staff in the AIB sports and social club in Cork have raised €24,500 for the Rainbow Club, a voluntary Cork based organisation which provides services such as occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, play and art therapy for children with Autism.

AIB staff across Cork hosted and took part in a series of fundraising events as part of the banks community investment programme, AIB Together which provides a platform for staff to support charities and causes across Ireland. The funds raised from these events were presented to members of The Rainbow Club at an event last week in the AIB South Mall branch.

John O’Doherty, Head of AIB Cork said “We’re delighted the sports and social club in Cork have raised much needed funds for The Rainbow Club last year as part of the banks community investment programme AIB Together. Our staff held a number of events in branches across the county last year in order to raise these vital funds and I would like to thank them for doing so and supporting such an amazing charity.”

Karen O’Mahony, Co-Founder, The Rainbow Club Cork said “The Rainbow Club have been provided amazing support from staff and management of AIB Bank around Cork city and county. The yearlong campaign was a fantastic partnership and we are truly grateful to everyone who took part and supported the different events throughout the year. These funds are going to change the lives of many families this year.”

From Spinathons to coffee mornings and 5k runs almost 20 AIB branches across Cork held events to fundraise for The Rainbow Club last year. A number of AIB staff even climbed Carrauntoohil to raise funds which went towards the total amount raised for the charity.

Each AIB employee is entitled to two volunteering days per year to support their chosen cause as part AIB Together and can volunteer or fundraise for a charity of their choice or one of our core community partners – FoodCloud or Soar.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

