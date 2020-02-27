Planning permission granted for skyscaper on former Sextant pub and Carey’s Tools sites

27 February 2020

By Byran Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

JCD Group has welcomed the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for its proposed large-scale residential scheme in Cork’s docklands at the Carey’s Tool Hire site.

The decision confirms the location as being appropriate for an iconic landmark building, while ensuring the appropriate conservation and restoration of the historic listed buildings on the site.

The project will deliver 201 high quality apartments to rent into the market and will include amenities such as a 25th floor residents’ lounge and dining area which will be available to all residents of the scheme; residents’ gym; public café; coworking space; games room; and a basement with car spaces, large area for bicycle parking, refuse and recycling as well as dedicated storage areas for the apartments. Provision will also be made for electric car charging points as well as GoCar facilities.

John Cleary, of JCD Group said, ”We are delighted with the decision of An Bord Pleanála and believe that it is a landmark decision for the development of Cork’s docklands. I would like to thank our design team who have worked very hard on what we believe is an extremely high quality design and is appropriate for this very important site and look forward to progressing the project.”

The main project architects are Henry J Lyons with input from CityDesigner who have designed major high-rise schemes in London and Dublin and believe that the design and slenderness of the tower would become a key landmark for Cork City as it enters a new phase of urban renewal, with the docklands becoming a new employment and residential hub that complements the historic central business district.

Part of the proposed scheme will include the relocation of the Bar and Restaurant use from the former Sextant premises to the protected Ticketing Office and Railway Terminus Building located on Albert Street, the creation of an internal public plaza and the refurbishment of the Station Offices for office use. There will be significant investment in these protected and historic structures to restore them to their former prominence. This investment will bring renewed vibrancy and ensure the long-term viability of these important buildings.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

