Cork Commissioner for Oaths can sign documents for use in Ireland; all of Canada; and New Hampshire, United States

8 March 2020

Having a legal document signed (technically known as having your signature witnessed) can be something of a hassle. You may find yourself going about your normal life only to suddenly need something called a “Commissioner for Oaths”. If you are reading this article you may have googled that term. Welcome! If you are employed then you are probably tied up during the daytime 9am to 5pm. Taking time off work eats into your valuable Annual Leave balance, and can be difficult in many workplaces. Even if you work a normal full-day then when you arrive home in the evening you might have household chores to do, or children to mind, or just… life!

CommissionerForOaths.ie has the perfect solution. It is operated by well-known Cork businessman David O’Sullivan who is long-standing Commissioner for Oaths. He can witness the signing of a range of legal documents for use in Ireland, including Statutory Declarations, Affidavits, and create Certified copies. He specialises in a service which operates in the evenings, and travels to you everywhere in Cork City or suburbs.

Service area

Examples of areas covered by the service in Cork City and suburbs are:

Cork City Centre, Ballincollig, Ballinlough, Ballintemple, Ballyvolane, Bishopstown, Blackpool, Blackrock, Carrigrohane Road, Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy, Crosshaven, Currabinny, Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Minane Bridge, Robert’s Cove, Fota, CIT / Cork Institute of Technology, Cork College of Commerce, City Gate Mahon, City Park Mahon, Mahon Point, Dillon’s Cross, Donnybrook, Castletreasure, Douglas, Whites Cross, Dublin Hill, Dublin Pike, Kerry Pike, Frankfield, Glanmire, Grange, Douglas, Glasheen, Glounthane, Grange, Knockraha, Waterfall, Ballinora, Little Island, Mahon, Model Farm Road, Maryborough Hill, Wellington Road, Montenotte, Monkstown, Ovens, Passage West, Riverstown, Rochestown, Shanakiel, Silversprings, St Lukes, Sunday’s Well, Tivoli, Togher, Turners Cross, UCC / University College Cork, The Lough, Victoria Cross, Dennehy’s Cross, Western Road, Wilton, Kinsale, Dunderrow, Oysterhaven, Summer Cove, Belgooly, Riverstick, Fivemilebridge, Minane Bridge, Tracton, Nohoval, Cork Airport, Ringaskiddy, Midleton, Ballinhassig, Halfway, Innishannon (sometimes misspelled as Inishannon), Crossbarry, Cork side of Bandon, Fairhill, Farranree, Gurranabraher, Hollyhill, and many more.

The CommissionerForOaths.ie service will also travel further into County Cork if required. Example of areas covered in County Cork (beyond the City and suburbs) are:

Clonakilty, Inchydoney, Bandon, Macroom, Ballyvourney, Whitechurch, Fermoy, Cloyne, Shanagarry, Ballycotton, Killeagh, and many more.

Foreign documents

David O’Sullivan can also sign many documents for use in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

Speaking to TheCork.ie David O’Sullivan said:

“I am pleased to confirm that I recently appointed as a Commissioner of Deeds for the State of New Hampshire, USA. This means I can sign certain documents destined for the United States. Such documents would not then need an Apostille. This saves customers time and cost. I would encourage anyone in Cork who needs a document signed for use in Ireland or indeed another English speaking country to get in touch. If I an sign it I will, and if I cannot then I will recommend the name of another service provider”

Credit cards accepted

CommissionerForOaths.ie accepts all credit and debit cards.

Contact details

David O’Sullivan can be contacted by email, phone, text message and even WhatsApp.

“I have found that WhatsApp is a very useful means of communication for many customers. It allows customers to quickly send a picture of their document so I can confirm whether or not I can witness it being signed. Sometimes I hear from potential customers whose documents need no signature! or are not yet completed. I am happy to give an honest comment on what is needed”

Contact Cork Commissioner for Oaths: www.CommissionerForOaths.ie

