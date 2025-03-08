15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
8th March, 2025

Funding confirmed for 16 Cork Agricultural Shows

8 March 2025
By Valerie Ryan
123 shows nationwide to benefit from fresh round of funding – 16 shows in Cork supported including Charleville Show & Ballyvourney/Coolea Show – Grants range from €4,000 to over €11,000, depending on the size of the show

Cork TD and Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Jerry Buttimer, has today announced an investment of over €1 million to support 123 Agricultural Shows right across the country.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size. This funding will support the work of each of the 123 show committees as they prepare for the upcoming show season.

The funding announced today brings the total allocated to our Agricultural Shows since 2018 to over €5.3 million. The Department of Rural and Community Development will work with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to administer the 2025 scheme.

Speaking on the announcement today, Minister of State for Community Development, Charities and Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD, said “Agricultural shows are an event that many of us very much look forward to and they are key events in the agricultural calendar. They are a great opportunity to engage and to see first-hand the produce from the land. The Department have been loyal supporters of these shows for many years now and I would encourage young and old to go along to your local show, you are guaranteed a great day out.”

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea said “I am delighted the Government is in a position again this year to support Agricultural Shows rights across the country. It is great to see 16 shows supported in Cork this year with Charleville Agricultural Show to receive €10,700 and Ballyvourney/Coolea Show to get €6,700 in financial support. I am sure this funding will come as a great support to the Show committees as they prepare for their events this summer”.

Funding for all Agricultural Shows in Cork are listed below:

Cork €138,120
Ballygarvan Agri Show Sat 23rd Aug €8,350
Bandon Agricultural Show Sun 18th May €9,995
Bantry Agricultural Show Society Sun 17th Aug €9,995
Barryroe Show Ltd Sat 12th July €8,350
Belgooly & District Agricultural Show Sat 31st May €8,350
Carbery Show Society Thur 17th July €9,205
Charleville Agricultural Show Society Sat 28th & Sun 29th June €10,700
Clonakilty Agricultural Show Sun 8th June €9,205
Cork Summer Show Sat 14th & Sun 15th June €11,410
Dunmanway Agricultural Show Society Sun 6th July €8,350
Inniscarra Agricultural Show Sun 31st Aug €5,880
Leap Horse & Pony Show Mon 2nd June €5,880
Midleton Agricultural Show Sun 25th May €8,350
National Dairy Show Fri 10th &Sat 11th Oct €10,700
Schull Agricultural Show Sun 27th July €6,700
Ballyvourney/Coolea Show Sun 20th July €6,700

