Cork County Council Support ‘Age Friendly’

12 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council, through its Age Friendly County Programme is now accepting applications for funding from groups interested in developing AgeFriendly initiatives in their town.

Kinsale, Bandon, Cobh and Mitchelstown have succeeded in securing this funding in the past and continue to work with the council’s AgeFriendly County Programme to build on their achievements. This round of funding will offer communities throughout the county the opportunity to emulate their success. Examples of age friendly initiatives implemented in participating towns include accessible public seating, promotion of agefriendly businesses, social inclusion events and public realm enhancements.

The Cork County Age Friendly programme aims to support the development of a network of AgeFriendly towns across County Cork and the current fund cycle from 2020 – 2021 will provide financial assistance to additional groups seeking to designate their town as AgeFriendly.

Announcing the opening of fund, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle said

“Our needs in life change over time and can be different from place to place. This is why it is so important to engage with local communities throughout Cork, as they are best placed to identify opportunities that will make the most difference to the elderly in their towns and villages. We are very proud to support them through our Age Friendly County Programme.”

Cork County Council’s Chief Executive Tim Lucey added

“Providing for our ageing population is essential to developing sustainable communities. Our support of age friendly initiatives sends a strong message that Cork County is a great place to live for all.”

Further information, including guidelines and application forms, can be obtained from www.corkcoco.ie or by contacting 021-4285557 or 021-4285161

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday March 27th 2020 at 4pm.

