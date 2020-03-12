EDUCATION: Cork Schools encouraged to enter gardening competition

12 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Muintir na Tire, Cork County Council Environment and Heritage Sections, Cork City Council and Griffins Garden Centre have all come together to organise this exciting competition for 2020, which is the eighth year of the competition. Applications are now being accepted from primary schools across the City and County of Cork. Speaking at the Launch Cllr Michael Looney – Deputising for the County Mayor – praised this great initiative that helps children to learn the importance of nature while staying active. Log on here to register your school for The 2020 School gardens competition.

