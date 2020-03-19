Fatal Road Traffic Collision (N20) Mallow, Co Cork

18 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Mallow are investigating a two-vehicle, fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N20 in the Ballydahin area of Mallow, Co. Cork this morning 18th March 2020 at approximately 9.30am.

A car collided with a lorry which was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was fatally injured during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. The Coronor was notified and her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Emergency services also attended the scene. The N20 remains partially closed for Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The road is expected to reopen in approximately one hour.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera (dash cam) footage who were travelling on the N20 near Mallow between 8am and 10am this morning, 18th March 2020, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

