Local Authorities must do the right thing for COVID-19 affected small businesses

20 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Small Firms Association (SFA) welcomes today’s announcement that the government has agreed with local authorities that they should agree to defer rates payments due from the most immediately impacted businesses – primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors, for three months, until end-May.

Sven Spollen-Behrens Director of the Small Firms Association said: “This is a welcome initiative that will help many small businesses who have been forced to close their doors due to these extraordinarily challenging times. I encourage these small businesses to contact their local authority immediately in relation to rates payments and to seek advice from their Local Enterprise Office on additional COVID-19 supports.

“As we navigate this unprecedented crisis and look towards recovery it is our view that deferral will need to be extended passed May and should be extended to all small businesses, including the self-employed.

“Small businesses are present in every village, town and city and contribute enormously in terms of economic activity, a small business recovery programme, including, fiscal stimulus measures, substantial tax deferral and a National SME and Entrepreneurship policy is required to get our small business community back to business”.

