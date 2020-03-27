Cork family travel to dublin – just before travel ban – to collect €1 million lotto winnings

27 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

A delighted family from Co. Cork are officially millionaires after they collected a cheque for €1 million from National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today after they won the top prize in Wednesday’s (25th March) 2pm Daily Million draw. Incredibly, the family admitted that it was their first time ever to play the Daily Million game, having won the lucky ticket as a prize in a previous Lotto draw.

The lucky family who wish to keep their win private said that while their €1 million win is truly a win of a lifetime, the ongoing situation with coronavirus has put everything into perspective. The winning father said: “The most important thing for our family is that we are all safe and healthy but this €1 million will give us something to look forward to once everything is back to normal in the country. It has been a whole series of little coincidences which have led to this win. We’ve never even played the Daily Million game before and when I won the free ticket, little did I know we would later become millionaires because of it.”

The winning Daily Million ticket was picked up at Murphy’s Centra store in Rochestown, Cork. Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

“We’ll certainly take some time out before we make any big decisions on how we’ll spend the money. Once we’re out the other side of all the Covid-19 restrictions and things get back to normal , we’ll throw a big party for our entire family to celebrate the win properly. Of course we’ve talked about how we’ll spend it and we’ll do all of the sensible things like mortgage payments and maybe a little holiday to cheer us up once all of the restrictions are lifted. We will be sharing a lot with family members as well, but we have plenty of time on our hands to make those arrangements over the coming weeks,” added the lucky Dad.

