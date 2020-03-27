Clarification required on SouthDoc lay offs – Sherlock

27 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has said that a public clarification by the Board of South Doc Must be provided after temporary staff lay-offs were announced to staff yesterday (Thursday)

“There was certainly an understanding that staff would be redeployed to other centres during this public health emergency. The closure of a number of cells was also understood by staff to mean that, it was on the basis of ensuring the safety and health of staff. It was not understood that qualified health administrative staff would be laid off.”

“It has been conveyed to me by those staff with the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads, that this is a precursor to permanent layoffs. This has to be clarified by SouthDoc.”

“People are now scratching their heads questioning why any staff member would be laid off in the middle of a Health Crisis. It seems counter-intuitive and requires explaining. South Doc May operate as a separate entity but the taxpayer has a big stake in its operation. Clarifications are now required if the purpose of the public health emergency is to keep people out of hospitals”

