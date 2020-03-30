TEACHERS! Fyffes ‘Fit Squad’ children’s fitness programme is now online

30 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Banana importers Fyffes has taken its highly-successful primary schools ‘Fit Squad’ children’s fitness programme online in a series of short videos that can be viewed at home by pupils and parents at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie

Each video is hosted by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton, whose role over the past two years has been to represent Fyffes by visiting schools and clubs up and down the country to demonstrate the ‘Fit Squad’ exercise routines to students and teachers.

Since its inception in 2018, the multi award-winning initiative has seen over 17,000 children participate in 345 interactive sessions across 29 counties throughout Ireland, North and South.

Conceived originally as a means of introducing children to the importance of physical exercise and healthy eating, the decision to bring the programme online is said by Fyffe’s marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy to be: “in specific response to the closure of primary schools in line with current Covid-19 precautions”.

“We have had such a positive response to the programme, with hundreds of schools in the pipeline for visits. In the meantime, our new videos have been designed to help parents keep their children fit while we are staying at home at this time,” Ms. Hunt-Duffy added. The intention on the part of Fyffes is to resume school visits once authorities signal a return to normality.

“The best part about our Fyffes Fit Squad exercises is that they do not require any equipment and you do not need much space. They focus on using your own body weight to build strength and get the heart pumping, and can be done by children and parents alike. We will be giving away spot prizes each day so make sure to get involved on our Facebook and Instagram pages.”

Parents and children can join in with the Fit Squad videos through Fyffes social channels: Fyffes Instagram, Fyffes Facebook and Fyffes YouTube and on www.fyffesfitsquad.ie

